ADVERTISEMENT

‘Indian Police Force’ teaser: Sidharth Malhotra headlines Rohit Shetty’s maiden cop series

December 16, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST

Co-starring Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty Kundra and tying in with Rohit Shetty’s big-screen cop universe, ‘Indian Police Force’ will stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 19 next year

The Hindu Bureau

Sidharth Malhotra in ‘Indian Police Force’

Director Rohit Shetty is bringing his brand of whiz-bang cinema to the small screen with his debut web-series, Indian Police Force.

Co-directed with Sushwanth Prakash, the seven-episode series ties in with Shetty’s big-screen Cop Universe. It features Sidharth Malhotra in the lead along with actors Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

ALSO READ
‘Singham Again’: Akshay Kumar’s first look from Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe film out

A teaser shows several bombs going off across different parts of India, and Malhotra and his crack team of cops addressing themselves to the crisis.

Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Lalit Parimoo are also featured in the cast of Indian Police Force.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
‘Yodha’ release postponed again, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer to now hit theatres in March

According to the makers, the series is a heartfelt tribute to the ‘selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of the Indian police officers’.

Indian Police Force will stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 19, 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US