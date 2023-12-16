‘Indian Police Force’ teaser: Sidharth Malhotra headlines Rohit Shetty’s maiden cop series

December 16, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST

Director Rohit Shetty is bringing his brand of whiz-bang cinema to the small screen with his debut web-series, Indian Police Force.

Co-directed with Sushwanth Prakash, the seven-episode series ties in with Shetty’s big-screen Cop Universe. It features Sidharth Malhotra in the lead along with actors Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

A teaser shows several bombs going off across different parts of India, and Malhotra and his crack team of cops addressing themselves to the crisis.

Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Lalit Parimoo are also featured in the cast of Indian Police Force.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the makers, the series is a heartfelt tribute to the ‘selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of the Indian police officers’.

Indian Police Force will stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 19, 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.