‘Indian 2’ trailer: Shankar and Kamal Haasan reunite to wage war against corruption once again

The makers of Indian 2 have released the much-awaited trailer of the film on Tuesday. Filmmaker S Shankar’s sequel to his 1996 blockbuster Indian will have him collaborating once again with Kamal Haasan.

Lyca Production took to X to share the film’s trailer. The trailer sheds light on the injustice the common folks are facing in the country and how it brings upon the return of Indian from his long hiatus. The two-and-half-minute clip then introduces us to the different avatars of our titular hero who calls the movement the “second struggle for independence”. Produced by Lyca Productions along with Red Giant Movies, Indian 2 has Kamal reprising the iconic character Senapathy, a freedom fighter who turns vigilante to fight corruption.

Also featuring in the star-studded cast of the film are Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Vivekh, Kajal Agarwal, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Brahmanandam, Samuthirakani, Nedumudi Venu, Delhi Ganesh, Manobala, Jagan, Kalidas Jayaram and Gulshan Grover. With music scored by Anirudh Ravichander, the film has cinematography by Ravi Varman and editing by Sreekar Prasad.

ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan on ‘Indian 2’, ‘Manjummel Boys’ and ‘Thug Life’: ‘I’m a limelight moth’

At the film’s press meet that happened on Tuesday, Shankar said that, unlike the first film, Indian 2 will expand the story to the other states of India. “The film also has characters from around the country. In part one, Kamal sir had to don the prosthetic make-up for just 40 days but this time, he had to be in that make-up for 70 days. The prosthetics were thick the last time and I felt that the character did not resemble Kamal sir much. But this time, I asked Legacy (a visual effects company) to work on it and thanks to advancements we have thinner prosthetics.

Kamal, at the meeting, said, “The core idea of Indian 2 comes from the politics and we have to thank them for it. Corruption still being rampant is the reason Indian thatha’s return is being welcomed after all these years. Friends who are also artists we respect a lot, Manobala, Vivek and Nedumudi Venu, are not with us today. It feels like it’s just yesterday I worked with them. The Indian films are examples to point out how fast time runs.”

Meanwhile, Shankar is also working on the Telugu film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. Kamal Haasan will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life and in a special role in Kalki 2898 AD, which also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

Indian 2 is all set to release on July 12. Watch the trailer of Indian 2 here: