Kamal and Shankar from the sets of the film | Photo Credit: @ikamalhaasan/Twitter

After a long hiatus, filmmaker Shankar’s much-awaited film Indian 2 resumed shooting last month, and now, on Thursday, lead star Kamal Haasan started shooting for the remaining portions of the film.

Indian 2 is the follow-up to Shankar-Kamal’s 1996 vigilante action thriller Indian. Kamal shared pictures from the first day of shoot on his official social media handles.

Meanwhile, Shankar had earlier announced that he will be shooting Indian 2 and his film with Ram Charan, RC15, simultaneously. In fact, the director shot a schedule of RC15 for two weeks earlier this month.

Indian 2 also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram and Samuthirakani.

The film is backed by Subaskaran Allirajah of Lyca Productions and Udhayanidhi Stalin via Red Giant Movies.