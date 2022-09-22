Kamal Haasan resumes shooting for Shankar’s ‘Indian 2’

The movie is the follow-up to the 1996 vigilante action thriller ‘Indian’, starring Kamal Haasan

The Hindu Bureau
September 22, 2022 13:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Kamal and Shankar from the sets of the film | Photo Credit: @ikamalhaasan/Twitter

After a long hiatus, filmmaker Shankar’s much-awaited film Indian 2 resumed shooting last month, and now, on Thursday, lead star Kamal Haasan started shooting for the remaining portions of the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian 2 is the follow-up to Shankar-Kamal’s 1996 vigilante action thriller Indian. Kamal shared pictures from the first day of shoot on his official social media handles.

Meanwhile, Shankar had earlier announced that he will be shooting Indian 2 and his film with Ram Charan, RC15, simultaneously. In fact, the director shot a schedule of RC15 for two weeks earlier this month.

Indian 2 also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram and Samuthirakani.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is backed by Subaskaran Allirajah of Lyca Productions and Udhayanidhi Stalin via Red Giant Movies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil cinema
Indian cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app