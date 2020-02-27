‘Indian 2’ blame game: Lyca Productions states that shoot was under the supervision of Kamal Haasan and Shankar

The producers of director Shankar’s Indian 2, Lyca Productions, have responded to Kamal Haasan’s letter in which he questioned the safety standards that were in place on the sets of the film. After the accident that less to the deaths of three members on the set, Kamal had also called for a safety audit.

Now, tweeting out a response to him, the director of Lyca Productions Neelkant Narayanpur states in the letter that Mr Subaskaran and senior management boarded the firs available flight to Chennai and reached the mortuary just 15 minutes after the actor himself. “At that very point, Mr Subaskaran announced financial assistance to the tune of Rs 2 crores to the family members of the deceased, and those who suffered injuries and also undertook to take care of their treatment. All these measures were taken before the receipt of your letter, and it is unfortunate that this did not come to your attention before the 22nd of February.”

He also says that the shoot was under the direct supervision of Shankar and Kamal, and that incidents of this nature need to be dealt with in the spirit of ‘collective responsibility and rectification’: “Given the involvement of an eminent artiste and technician of your calibre and experience, and a veteran director of Mr Shankar’s stature being the captain of the ship, we were doubly confident that our own safety measures would have been amplified by your on-the-spot judgement. It hardly needs reminding that the entire shoot was also under the control and supervision of yourself and the director.”

Explaining about the insurance policy, the letter from Lyca also adds, “We have invested substantial sums towards the production of the film, so you will appreciate that we have not compromised on health and safety. As regards the safety measures at our end, we left no stone unturned.”

Neelkant Narayanpur concluded, stating, “Given all the above, let us all work together and pray that the almighty gives all strength to the bereaved family members to overcome the unfortunate loss of their beloved ones.”

Director Shankar also shared his first reaction to the accident on Twitter, posting, “It is with utmost grief, I’m tweeting. Since the tragic incident, I've been in a state of shock & having sleepless nights on the loss of my AD & crew. Having missed the crane by a whisker,I feel it would’ve been better if it was on me. Heartfelt condolences & prayers to the families.”

With the producers and the film team now seemingly at loggerheads with each other, and blaming each other for the horrific accident, it remains to be seen how this will be resolved and when the film’s shoot will resume again.