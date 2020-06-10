India makes presence felt at We Are One: A Global Film Festival

India made its presence felt at the first We Are One: A Global Film Festival that wrapped up successfully on Sunday. It figured among the top ten viewing countries of the 10-day digital film festival organised by Tribeca Enterprises in partnership with YouTube.

The festival saw an estimated 1.6 million unique visitors during its duration (May 29 - June 7) with the top 10 country views coming from Japan, India, US, UK, Germany, France, Canada, Brazil, Mexico and Australia.

The much-feted Indian indie about professional monkey-repellers of Delhi--Eeb Allay Ooo!--was among the three most favourite programmes/films and it also garnered the maximum likes. According to a press communique from the festival, fan favorites included a musical performance by Japanese boy band Arashi, Ugandan cult film Crazy World and Eeb Allay Ooo!. The most comments were posted for Arashi and the animated short film Bilby while Eeb Allay Ooo! received the most likes.

From a poll taken on the YouTube community tab, 77% of respondents reported they had never been to a film festival in real life. The festival featured over 100 films co-curated by 21 prominent festivals and hailing from 35 different countries, in addition to talks, VR content and musical performances.

In response to the issue of racial injustice and in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, We Are One announced on Saturday that they were adding the film Copwatch to the lineup and wrapped the festival run with it. Copwatch is the true story of We Copwatch, an organization that films police activity as a non-violent form of protest and deterrent to police brutality. “We Are One is a global film festival created to celebrate diverse voices, elevate films that have the power to create change, and bring audiences from around the world together to create meaningful connections. This timely film was purposefully added to the lineup in order to spark conversation and broaden understanding of the issues,” said a festival release.

“It’s important to support artistes,” said Tribeca Enterprises CEO Jane Rosenthal, adding, “Artistes always reflect what’s going on in our society. They bring us together through poetry as well as storytelling, and festivals help bring this to life in the best way possible. They reflect our culture and where would society be without knowing our individual cultures… That’s why at the end of the day we are one.”