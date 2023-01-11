  • Argentina, ‘Argentina, 1985’
  • Austria, ‘Corsage’
  • Belgium, ‘Close’
  • Cambodia, ‘Return to Seoul’
  • Denmark, ‘Holy Spider’
  • France, ‘Saint Omer’
  • Germany, ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’
  • Ireland, ‘The Quiet Girl’
  • Mexico, ‘Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths’
  • Morocco, ‘The Blue Caftan’
  • Pakistan, ‘Joyland’
  • Poland, ‘EO’
  • South Korea, ‘Decision to Leave’
  • Sweden, ‘Cairo Conspiracy’