‘In the Belly of a Tiger’: Indian director’s multi-national production to premiere at Berlin Film Festival; teaser out

February 13, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST

In the Belly of a Tiger, an Indian production directed and shot by Jatla Siddhartha is all set to premiere at the Berlin Film Festival next week. The film brings together several top hats from world cinema, stated a report by Variety.

The report added that the film puts a fictional spin on a real event in which, “a couple arranges to be eaten by a tiger in order to ensure their family’s financial security.”

“Two landless farmers, Bhagole and Prabhata, return to their village after failing to find work in the city. The village they return to is in disarray after the death of a farmer, killed by a tiger. And, having lost their land, the family is being supported only by the wages of their son who is slaving at a brick factory. When even that remaining hope is threatened, the elderly parents decide to take drastic measures in the hope of collecting a compensation payment,” adds the plot description provided by Variety.

Co-written by Siddhartha and Amanda Mooney, In the Belly of a Tiger has music composed by Shigeru Umebayashi (of In The Mood For Love fame) and sound design by Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty. Action director Wuershan’s studio in mainland China is behind the colour grading of the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is produced by Bhairavi Films (US), Wonder Pictures (China) and Jeevi Films (India) in co-production with Qun Films (Indonesia), Flash Forward Entertainment (Taiwan) and Myth Image (Mainland China).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.