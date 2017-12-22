In search of a torchbearer

Every time a journalist thinks there is nothing left that can surprise him, elements conspire to prove him wrong. Recently, one came across a news item where a newly-elected corporator in Aligarh was booked for taking oath in Urdu. Ironically, a week before, Delhi had celebrated Jashn-e-Rekhta. The charge was that he hurt religious sentiments by his action. Who is responsible for stitching these gossamer sentiments which get pricked so easily that the fact that Urdu is one of the languages in the Eight Schedule of the Constitution is conveniently forgotten? Apart from vested interests in the political spectrum, Muslim socials of ’50s and ’60s have also played a role in creating a perception that Urdu belongs only to Muslims.

Spurred by the success of Mehboob’s “Najma”, Muslim social became a cinematic construct where Nawabi culture interspersed by Urdu poetry and qawwali became a staple ingredient which was repeated over and over again in films like “Chaudvin Ka Chand”, “Bahu Begum”, “Mere Mehboob” and “Mehboob Ki Mehndi”.

In the ’70s, like most cinematic constructs, Muslim social was also reinvented when M.S. Sathyu made “Garm Hava”. Its protagonist is no nawab but a businessman who runs a shoe factory. Sathyu once told this journalist that Muslim social is a misnomer for there is no Hindu or Christian equivalent of it in Bombay cinema. Later Muzaffar Ali took it further away from formula with Anjuman, which deals with exploitation of artisans in chikankari industry. His “Umrao Jaan” did deal with nawabs but it was more like a lived reality than a kitschy presentation of an imagined space.

However, the film that needs to be watched by those who objected to the oath in Urdu, is Ismail Merchant’s “Muhafiz” (1993). Set in Bhopal, it is based on Anita Desai’s novel “In Custody”, which was nominated for Booker Prize. It came a year after the demolition of Babri Masjid, a time when otherisation of Muslims was on a all time high. Deven (Om Puri), who teaches Hindi in a college in Mirpur is in love with Urdu poetry. He secretly follows his passion but some of his colleagues in the department ridicule his interest.

When an editor friend asks him to interview the ailing poet Nur Shahjehanbadi (Shashi Kapoor), Deven goes to Bhopal to meet one of the last stalwarts of Urdu poetry. But his excitement gives way to despair when he discovers the painful reality behind the poetic imagery of Nur. He is in custody of his two wives. One is after his material wealth and the other is after his poetic legacy.

Out of shape, Nur still carries lot of fire inside him but could not resist the temptation of booze, biryani and flattery. Far from the ostentatious settings of Muslim socials, Merchant shows us what happens when the poet pukes after a heady performance.

The sad reality also comes thorugh the crumbling haveli where the drama unfolds. For once, Shashi Kapoor, as the overweight Nur, doesn’t have to grapple with his good looks for his performance to seep through. His Urdu is impeccable and Om Puri makes sure that his diction is a notch lower to delineate the distance between a star and his satellite from the academic world. Their jugalbandi of acting keeps you engaged even when the narrative gets a tad boring. Shabana Azmi pitches in as the ambitious young wife, who steals Nur’s work to further her career. Perhaps, she is insecure about her child because Nur’s future doesn’t look bright. Sushma Seth as the first wife mixes greed with jealousy with relish.

In Deven, Nur sees hope that it is through him that his kalam will love on. Deven decides to record him for posterity but discovers that he has to pay a price for it in more ways than one. From red tapism in academic life and the greed of Nur’s wives to his own personal battles, Deven has many mounds to climb.

There are moments of unexpected humour as well as both Nur and Deven are new to recording technology. The film gives us a sense of times when the realm of imagination was not as time bound as it has today where many of us act to fit into boundaries defined by gadgets.

But Deven is up for challenge and here in lies the film’s message that if Urdu has to survive it has to come out of the custody of a few. Nur and Deven’s bond is not just a Hindu-Muslim equation but also of an academic and a performing poet. The twain shall meet more often for Urdu to flourish.