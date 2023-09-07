In Pictures: Shah Rukh Khan euphoria takes over as fans celebrate ‘Jawan’ release

September 07, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST

Shah Rukh Khan euphoria swept the country as his new film Jawan opened in theatres on occasion of Janmashtami on Thursday. Directed by Atlee, the action film features Khan in a double role and is one of the anticipated Bollywood releases of the year.

Across India, admirers of the superstar queued up for early morning shows while fan clubs hosted special events in tribute to SRK. At Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy cinema in Bandra, a human pyramid greeted a large cut-out of Khan. Hundreds of fans assembled at the iconic theatre ahead of an unprecedented 6 a.m. show for Jawan.

Similar celebrations were also held in cities like Kolkata and Chennai.

Ahead of the Jawan’s release, Shah Rukh Khan sought blessings at the Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu & Kashmir followed by the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

Jawan tells the story of a righteous vigilante and his father, both played by Khan. The 57-year-old actor is joined in the cast by southern stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Priyamani. Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra and Sunil Grover also have key roles in the film.

