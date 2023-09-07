ADVERTISEMENT

In Pictures: Shah Rukh Khan euphoria takes over as fans celebrate ‘Jawan’ release

September 07, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST

Across India, admirers of the superstar queued up for early morning shows while fan clubs hosted special events in tribute to SRK

The Hindu Bureau

A human pyramid in front of Shah Rukh Khan’s poster at Gaiety Galaxy Cinema in Mumbai | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Shah Rukh Khan euphoria swept the country as his new film Jawan opened in theatres on occasion of Janmashtami on Thursday. Directed by Atlee, the action film features Khan in a double role and is one of the anticipated Bollywood releases of the year.

ALSO READ
‘Jawan’ movie review: Shah Rukh Khan is spectacular in Atlee’s socially-charged thriller

Across India, admirers of the superstar queued up for early morning shows while fan clubs hosted special events in tribute to SRK. At Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy cinema in Bandra, a human pyramid greeted a large cut-out of Khan. Hundreds of fans assembled at the iconic theatre ahead of an unprecedented 6 a.m. show for Jawan.

Similar celebrations were also held in cities like Kolkata and Chennai.

MUMBAI, 07/09/2023: Shah Rukh Khan fans celebrate the release of his new film ‘Jawan’ before the first show which was scheduled at 6 am at Gaiety Galaxy Cinema’s in Bandra. Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

MUMBAI, 07/09/2023: A ‘Jawan’ cosplayer at Gaiety Galaxy | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

MUMBAI, 07/09/2023: Shah Rukh Khan fans celebrate the release of his new film ‘Jawan’ before the first show which was scheduled at 6 am at Gaiety Galaxy Cinema’s in Bandra | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Kolkata: Fans of actor Shah Rukh Khan cheer in celebration on the first day of the official release of his movie ‘Jawan’ at a cinema hall, in Kolkata, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_07_2023_000097B) | Photo Credit: -

Chennai: Fans of actor Shah Rukh Khan arrive at a cinema hall to watch his newly released movie ‘Jawan’, in Chennai | Photo Credit: -

Ahead of the Jawan’s release, Shah Rukh Khan sought blessings at the Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu & Kashmir followed by the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Jawan tells the story of a righteous vigilante and his father, both played by Khan. The 57-year-old actor is joined in the cast by southern stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Priyamani. Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra and Sunil Grover also have key roles in the film.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US