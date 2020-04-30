In pictures: Rishi Kapoor (1952—2020)

Bollywood icon Rishi Kapoor passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai at on Thursday, at the age of 67.

Rishi Kapoor, veteran Hindi actor, passes away

He began his career as a child artiste in Mera Naam Joker (1970), for which he received the National Award. As an adult protagonist, his first film was Bobby in 1973. Kapoor went on to act in over 90 films over the next four decades, entertaining audiences across the country in a wide variety of roles. He was last seen in 102 Not Out co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, where the latter played Kapoor’s centenarian father.

Here is a look at his life in pictures.