In pictures: Rishi Kapoor (1952—2020)

Rishi Kapoor began his career as a child artiste in ‘Mera Naam Joker’(1970), for which he received the National Award
As an adult protagonist, his first film was ‘Bobby’ in 1973, which catapulted him to national stardom
Rishi Kapoor with Sridevi. The duo featured together in many films like ‘Chandni’, ‘Nagina’ and ‘Banjaran’
Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's love story was iconic both on and off-screen. A picture of their marriage in 1980
Rishi Kapoor with parents Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor, and brothers Randhir and Rajiv Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor with Sanjay Dutt and son Ranbir Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor was slated to act alongside Deepika Padukone in the Bollywood remake of ‘The Intern’
He acted in a wide range of roles such as that of a 90-year-old grandfather in ‘Kapoor & Sons’ (2016)
Ranbir and Rishi Kapoor take a selfie with Robert De Niro, whose role in ‘The Intern’ Rishi was supposed to essay
Ranbir Kapoor with parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh pose for a photo during the promotion of upcoming Hindi film “Besharam” in Mumbai on September, 3 2013
Photo: STREDL
Rishi Kapoor’s last Bollywood film was ‘102 Not Out’ with Amitabh Bachchan in 2018
Kapoor with his wife Neetu Singh, son Ranbir, daughter Riddhima, and Alia Bhatt
Actor Rishi Kapoor during a session at The Hindu Lit for Life in Chennai on January 16, 2017
Photo: K_Pichumani