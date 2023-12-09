‘In Flames’, ‘Dear Jassi’ win big at Red Sea International Film Festival

December 09, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST

In Flames, a Pakistani-Canadian horror film directed by Zarrar Kahn, bagged the top prize at the third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Set in Karachi, In Flames follows a young woman, played by Ramesha Nawal, who becomes haunted by visions of the dead returning to life after the death of her family’s patriarch. The film was selected as Pakistan’s official submission to the 96th Academy Awards.

The third Red Sea festival honoured Kahn’s directorial debut with the Yusr Award for best film in competition.

Dear Jassi, directed by Tarsem Singh, won the Silver Yusr prize.

Here is the film list of winners as shared by The Hollywood Reporter —

Golden Yusr: In Flames, Zarrar Kahn

Silver Yusr: Dear Jassi, Tarsem Singh

Jury Prize: The Teacher, Farah Nabulsi

Best Director: Sunday, Shokir Kholikov

Best Actor: Saleh Bakri, The Teacher

Best Actress: Mouna Hawa, Inshallah A Boy

Best Documentary In Competition: Kaouther Ben Hania, Four Daughters

Chopard Rising Talent Trophy: Nour Alkhadra

Film AlUla Audience Award, Saudi Film: Norah

Film AlUla Audience Award, Non-Saudi Film: Hopeless, South Korea

Best Cinematic Contribution: Omen, Baloji

Best Screenplay: Six Feet Over, Karim Bensalah and Jamal Belmahi

