‘In Flames’, ‘Dear Jassi’ win big at Red Sea International Film Festival

In Flames, a Pakistani-Canadian horror film directed by Zarrar Kahn, bagged the top prize at the third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Set in Karachi, In Flames follows a young woman, played by Ramesha Nawal, who becomes haunted by visions of the dead returning to life after the death of her family’s patriarch. The film was selected as Pakistan’s official submission to the 96th Academy Awards.
The third Red Sea festival honoured Kahn’s directorial debut with the Yusr Award for best film in competition.
Dear Jassi, directed by Tarsem Singh, won the Silver Yusr prize.
ADVERTISEMENT
Here is the film list of winners as shared by The Hollywood Reporter —
Golden Yusr: In Flames, Zarrar Kahn
Silver Yusr: Dear Jassi, Tarsem Singh
Jury Prize: The Teacher, Farah Nabulsi
Best Director: Sunday, Shokir Kholikov
Best Actor: Saleh Bakri, The Teacher
Best Actress: Mouna Hawa, Inshallah A Boy
Best Documentary In Competition: Kaouther Ben Hania, Four Daughters
Chopard Rising Talent Trophy: Nour Alkhadra
Film AlUla Audience Award, Saudi Film: Norah
Film AlUla Audience Award, Non-Saudi Film: Hopeless, South Korea
Best Cinematic Contribution: Omen, Baloji
Best Screenplay: Six Feet Over, Karim Bensalah and Jamal Belmahi
ADVERTISEMENT