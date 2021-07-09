In conversation with Mani Ratnam, Jayendra on upcoming Tamil anthology ‘Navarasa’

09 July 2021 10:31 IST

Veteran filmmakers Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan chat about the thought behind Netflix’s nine-part Tamil anthology ‘Navarasa’

Navarasa, the nine-film anthology releasing on Netflix on August 6, 2021 is based on the nine rasas (emotions) of anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder.

It was conceived by directors Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan as an initiative that will raise funds to support those in the cinema industry affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

In this video interview, they talk about Navarasa, Ponniyin Selvan and filming during the pandemic.

