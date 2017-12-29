In conversation with Liev Shreiber

For someone who is defined by a mere selection of his vast body of work, it’s easy for Liev Schreiber to sit back and relax. But the Ray Donovan star isn’t done just yet and his successful forays into television, film, theatre and documentaries are proof enough.

Weekend caught up with the Spotlight actor to talk about Shakespeare, the creative potency of indie work and upcoming seasons of his show.

Love for theatre

The Tony award-winning stage actor is particularly acclaimed for his portrayal of Shakespearean complexities, with past reviews calling his performance ‘exemplary’. “I read the play very carefully, to understand all the essential tenants of the character,” says the actor, when asked about his prep. An exercise he follows for all theatrical outings is to read the play without looking at his lines, in order to gauge what the script says about his character. “You take all that language and build your own intellectual, emotional and abstract sense of the character,” he explains.

What makes Shakespeare’s plays fun for him, is the reception to his portrayal that changes at every step of the way. “The emotions and theories you build around your character change in the exchange with your co-actors. Once you perform in front of an audience, it changes again. That makes it fun to perform!”

Big on indie

Though spoken of in discussions revolving mainstream flicks like X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Taking Woodstock, Salt and Spotlight, Schreiber has more often been acclaimed for his indie marvels.

The 50-year-old has featured in several independent films, including Walking and Talking, Big Night and The Daytrippers — in which he starred alongside Hope Davis, Stanley Tucci and Parker Posey, among others. For Schreiber, working on the 1997 film has been the most collaborative and exciting venture till date. He says it is because of the creative climate made conducive by an indie. “No one is making a lot of money, but an investment in the film is an investment in its material. Nobody does a film like Daytrippers to make money. For that you make a film like Spotlight,” he says.

At the heart of the genre, he believes is the strong belief in a concept and the people you choose to work with. The lack of finance simply adds to the creative potential. “You make up for the lack of budget with ingenuity. And those things are good for any art form,” adds Schreiber.

He has been credited with lending his voice to an array of documentaries, including American Experience and the ongoing documentary series, 24/7. According to the actor, given the times we live in, documentaries fare as an essential in dealing with, what he perceives to be, a ‘downturn in education’ in the social and cultural realm. It’s imperative that people attempt correcting propaganda-fuelled notions about each other. “Honest and credible documentaries and art are so valuable in terms of giving us a realistic sense of each other and how we can coexist in the global community,” he says.

Road ahead

Schreiber has come to be synonymous with the titular character he plays on television crime drama, Ray Donovan. The show, which first aired in 2013, has earned him two Primetime Emmy Awards and four Golden Globe nominations, including the latter’s upcoming edition.

When asked what keeps him upbeat about a character he’s been portraying for close to five years, he says, “I believe the team that I work with is one of the greatest ever. The opportunity to go back and work with them every day, is one that excites me.” The story, which has now shifted to New York in season six, will follow the protagonist through his fundamental journey of escaping his past. “The idea of someone who is abused when they were young, of them suffering from an unresolved trauma, how that creates a legacy of violence and pain, and how the character decides to get out of the cycle, is something that makes him so relatable,” he explains.

On the personal front, the American actor is excited about spending more time with his sons, given he’ll be in New York City more often, owing to Ray Donovan.

Come 2018 and he will be seen portraying a pivotal character in Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day in New York. He is also looking to develop other television shows that he may not necessarily feature in. “I’m looking for more comedy in my life.”

Catch Season 4 and 5 of Ray Donovan from January 2018, Monday to Friday at 10 pm, on AXN.