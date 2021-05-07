In conversation with Ivan Ayr, director of 'Milestone'

07 May 2021 15:37 IST

A video interview with Ivan Ayr, director of 'Milestone'

Director Ivan Ayr’s latest, Milestone, explores the life of a driver from Delhi, a city he closely associates with.

Milestone, which premièred in the Orrizonti (Horizons) section of the 77th Venice International Film Festival in 2020, is the story of Ghalib (Suvinder Vicky), a truck driver going through a phase of existential despair.

