Imtiaz Ali's 'Dr Arora' to release on SonyLIV on July 22

The show is directed by series creator Imtiaz’s younger brother Sajid Ali and debutant Archit Kumar

Dr Arora - Gupt Rog Visheshagya, created by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, will premiere on SonyLIV on July 22, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

Starring seasoned actor Kumud Mishra in the title role, the show is billed as a quirky, light-hearted dramedy that chronicles the life and times of a traveling sex consultant and his various patients.

A Window Seat Films and Reliance Entertainment production, Dr Arora is directed by Imtiaz’s younger brother Sajid Ali and debutant Archit Kumar. The makers also released the trailer of the show today.

Imtiaz, best known for directing films Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar, and Tamasha, said that his train journey from his home town Jamshedpur to Delhi has always left him feeling intrigued about the world of local sex doctors that exists in the heartland of India.

“I realised that the most advertised product or service in those areas was that of local sex doctors. It intrigued me no end and I sat endlessly at the window seat of those trains wondering what it would be inside the clinics of such doctors, what would it be to have those ailments and live in these small north Indian towns.”

"All the intrigue, social awkwardness and humour I have imagined over the years travelling through those towns have been poured into Dr Arora. Special mention to SonyLIV for lapping up this story right at the onset and raising it with love,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

“It was the extraordinary talent and effort of the two wonderful directors Sajid Ali and Archit Kumar that could turn this contemporary fantasy into a show of a flavour that I have not experienced either in my work or in other contemporary films or series. I am very eager to see the audience’s reaction to this one,” Imtiaz added.

Regarded as one of the finest actors of Hindi cinema, courtesy of his performances in Sultan, Article 15, Thappad, and Ram Singh Charlie, Kumud Mishra said Dr. Arora offers a fresh take on an important issue.

“It is a refreshing take on an important issue that demands more and more conversations around it, as that is the only way it can be normalised. The concept is very different from everything that I have done so far,” the actor said.

He said that he is happy to team up with Imtiaz and SonyLIV for the second time after Rockstar and Ram Singh Charlie, respectively.

In addition to Kumud, Dr Arora also stars Gaurav Parajuli, Vivek Mushran, Ajitesh Gupta, Vidya Malvade, Sandeepa Dhar and Shekhar Suman. It is produced by Mohit Choudhary.