ADVERTISEMENT

Imtiaz Ali announces nationwide re-release of ‘Laila Majnu’, starring Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary

Published - August 08, 2024 01:29 pm IST

Directed by Sajid Ali, ‘Laila Majnu’, starring Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri, had released first in 2018

The Hindu Bureau

Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri in ‘Laila Majnu’. | Photo Credit: BalajiMotionPictures/YouTube

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has said that Laila Majnu, starring Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri, will re-release nationwide on Friday, days after the 2018 film hit the screens in Srinagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Laila Majnu’ review: Madness wins over love

The romance drama is written and presented by Imtiaz and directed by his brother Sajid Ali. It is produced by Ali's former wife Preety and Ekta Kapoor. Laila Majnu, a modern-day adaptation of the classic folklore, received a lukewarm response at the box office but over the years it garnered a cult status.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Imtiaz thanked fans for their love that has led the Hindi film to re-release in cinema halls after six years. The film, shot prominently in Jammu and Kashmir, was re-released in Srinagar on August 2.

ALSO READ:Bollywood movie Laila Majnu runs houseful on Srinagar re-release

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tiwary and Dimri, who later collaborated on the 2020 Netflix film Bulbbul, have come a long way in their careers. Tiwary was last seen in the hit buddy comedy Madgaon Express, while Dimri is basking in the success of her recent release Bad Newz.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US