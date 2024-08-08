GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Imtiaz Ali announces nationwide re-release of ‘Laila Majnu’, starring Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary

Directed by Sajid Ali, ‘Laila Majnu’, starring Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri, had released first in 2018

Published - August 08, 2024 01:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri in ‘Laila Majnu’.

Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri in ‘Laila Majnu’. | Photo Credit: BalajiMotionPictures/YouTube

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has said that Laila Majnu, starring Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri, will re-release nationwide on Friday, days after the 2018 film hit the screens in Srinagar.

‘Laila Majnu’ review: Madness wins over love

The romance drama is written and presented by Imtiaz and directed by his brother Sajid Ali. It is produced by Ali's former wife Preety and Ekta Kapoor. Laila Majnu, a modern-day adaptation of the classic folklore, received a lukewarm response at the box office but over the years it garnered a cult status.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Imtiaz thanked fans for their love that has led the Hindi film to re-release in cinema halls after six years. The film, shot prominently in Jammu and Kashmir, was re-released in Srinagar on August 2.

ALSO READ:Bollywood movie Laila Majnu runs houseful on Srinagar re-release

Tiwary and Dimri, who later collaborated on the 2020 Netflix film Bulbbul, have come a long way in their careers. Tiwary was last seen in the hit buddy comedy Madgaon Express, while Dimri is basking in the success of her recent release Bad Newz.

