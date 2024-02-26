GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ gets premiere date

Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, the film is slated to release on Netflix on April 12

February 26, 2024 12:19 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A poster for ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ 

Imtiaz Ali’s latest directorial, Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh, will premiere on Netflix on April 12.

The film charts the story of slain Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, often referred to as the “Elvis Presley of Punjab’‘. Chamkila — a controversial folk singer, composer, and songwriter — was killed, along with his wife and singing partner Amarjot, by unidentified gunmen in Mehsampur in Punjab in 1988.

Shot in real locations, the film stars Parineeti Chopra as Amarjot.

AR Rahman has composed the music of Amar Singh Chamkila with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Diljit and Parineeti have lent their voices to some of the songs.

