‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ trailer: How the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky scandal raised hell

The series stars several A-listers such as Clive Owen, Beanie Feldstein, Sarah Paulson and Annaleigh Ashford

The first trailer for Impeachment: American Crime Story, the upcoming drama which chronicles the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky sex scandal, has been released by FX.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Set to premiere on September 7, the third Crime Story installment takes audiences through then-American President Clinton’s (Clive Owen) affair with his 22-year-old intern Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), and the national controversy that emerged in its wake. Sarah Paulson and Annaleigh Ashford also star as Paula Jones and Linda Tripp on the series, the trailer of which even recreates the iconic “I did not have sexual relations with that woman!” speech from Clinton.

Impeachment’s cast also includes Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Billy Eichner as Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge and Cobie Smulders as pundit Ann Coulter.

This is the third season in the American Crime Story series after The People v. O.J. Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace.