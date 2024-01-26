ADVERTISEMENT

‘Immaculate’ trailer: A mysterious pregnancy haunts Sydney Sweeney in this psychological horror film

January 26, 2024 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST

Directed by Michael Mohan, the film releases in theatres in US on March 22

The Hindu Bureau

Sydney Sweeney in a still from ‘Immaculate’ | Photo Credit: NEON/YouTube

The trailer of the upcoming psychological horror film Immaculate, headlined by Sydney Sweeney, was released by Neon on Thursday. The film has Sweeney re-team with her The Voyeurs director and Everything Sucks creator, Michael Mohan.

The trailer shows Sweeney playing Cecilia. “God saved me for a reason, but I’m still searching for what that reason is,” says Cecilia, a religious woman in a convent in Italy, as we see some horrific incidents occur on the premises. A sonogram presided over by Money Heist-fame Álvaro Morte’s character reveals that Cecilia is mysteriously pregnant with a child. Things only turn for the worse as evil forces haunt Cecilia in newer forms.

“Sydney Sweeney stars as Cecilia, an American nun of devout faith, embarking on a new journey in a remote convent in the picturesque Italian countryside. Cecilia’s warm welcome quickly devolves into a nightmare as it becomes clear her new home harbours sinister secrets and unspeakable horrors,” reads the description of the film’s plot.

Written by Andrew Lobel, Immaculate also features Dora Romano, Giorgio Colangeli, Simona Tabasco, Benedetta Porcaroli and Giampiero Judica. The film is produced by Sweeney, Jonathan Davino, Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Heimler, while Christopher Casanova, John Friedberg and Will Greenfield serve as executive producers.

Immaculate releases in theatres in the US on March 22. Meanwhile, last seen in Anyone But You, Sweeney will be seen next in Sony’s Barbarella sequel, Universal Pictures’ The Caretaker, Michael Pearce’s Echo Valleyand the upcoming Madame Web Marvel movie.

