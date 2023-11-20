HamberMenu
Iman Vellani on 'The Marvels' box office response: Don't want to focus on something not in my control

Also starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Samuel L Jackson, ‘The Marvels’ hit the screens on November 10

November 20, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST

PTI
Iman Vellani in a scene from ‘The Marvels’

Iman Vellani in a scene from ‘The Marvels’ | Photo Credit: Laura Radford

Iman Vellani says she isn't worried about the below-par box office collections of her latest film The Marvels, and the actor would rather celebrate the positive feedback coming her way for the Marvel Studios movie. The Canadian actor, who plays Kamala Khan/ superhero Ms Marvel in the feature film from director Nia DaCosta, referenced Bob Iger, the CEO of Marvel Studios' parent company Disney, when asked about the box office returns of the film.

ALSO READ
‘The Marvels’ movie review: Low on stakes, this modest addition hits a much-needed soft reboot button for the MCU

Also starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Samuel L Jackson, The Marvels hit the screens on November 10 and earned USD 46.1 million in North America on day one, marking the worst opening in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I don't want to focus on something that's not even in my control, because what's the point? That's for Bob Iger," said Vellani, who made her debut as Kamala Khan with the Disney+Hotstar miniseries Ms Marvel in 2022. The 21-year-old said she is happy to receive reviews from audience members who have enjoyed the film.

ALSO READ
'The Marvels' director Nia DaCosta makes her mark on Marvel history

"(The box office) has nothing to do with me. I'm happy with the finished product, and the people that I care about enjoyed the film. It's genuinely a good time watching this movie, and that's all we can ask for with these films. It has superheroes, it takes place in space, it's not that deep and it's about teamwork and sisterhood. It's a fun movie, and I'm just so happy that I can share it with people," she told Yahoo Entertainment website.

The Marvels also stars Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Park Seo-joon, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and Saagar Shaikh.

