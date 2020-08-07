‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’ trailer: Charlie Kaufman’s mad genius is back

‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’ will release September 4 on Netflix

07 August 2020 14:13 IST

The Oscar winner’s adaptation of Iain Reid’s popular horror novel will drop September 4 on Netflix

The trailer of Charlie Kaufman’s psychological thriller I’m Thinking Of Ending Things has been released. The film features Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette and David Thewlis in the lead roles. The Netflix adaptation is based on Ian Reid’s 2016 book of the same name.

The film’s snyopsis reads deliciously Kaufman-like: Despite second thoughts about their relationship, a young woman (Jessie Buckley) takes a road trip with her new boyfriend (Jesse Plemons) to his family farm. Trapped at the farm during a snowstorm with Jake’s mother (Toni Collette) and father (David Thewlis), the young woman begins to question the nature of everything she knew or understood about her boyfriend, herself, and the world.”

The trailer reveals that the movie’s key plot point is set into motion when the woman suddenly finds her childhood picture in her boyfriend’s house.

Kaufman has also written the screenplay for the movie, making it the first time he’s adapting others’ material since Adaptation and Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, on which he served as scriptwriter. This will be his third directorial venture after Synedoche, New York (2008) and Anomalisa (2015).

I’m Thinking Of Ending Things premieres on Netflix September 4.