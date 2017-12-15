I’ll always be team Margaret: Vanessa Kirby

Much like Princess Margaret, Vanessa Kirby is glamorously rebellious. While Claire Foy, who plays Queen Elizabeth II, wore a regal gown at the world premiere of The Crown’s second season in London, Kirby chose to don a glittering short sequin dress, with bold eyes and sleek hair. Comfortably posing for the shutterbugs outside the city’s popular cinema, Odeon Leicester Square, she exuded what Margaret stood for: sheer aplomb with an air of casual drama – but cautious enough to not steal the Queen’s thunder.

After moping about a foiled marriage in the first season of Netflix’s £100 million series, love knocks Margaret’s door again in the second installment. Free-spirited photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones (Matthew Goode) mends her broken heart, while she gives in into the romantic (and sensual) impulse, but at the cost of scandalising the royal family, yet again.

“It doesn’t get old, talking about old Marg,” says Kirby, as we settle down to discuss the latest season at London’s Corinthia Hotel, a day before the premiere. When she was first signed on to play Margaret, Kirby neither knew the Princess’ story in detail, nor was she certain how to embody her mannerisms authentically. “You can read all the facts you like but to imagine what the person is like, in their behaviour and how they are actualised, is quite a daunting task to take on,” she shares.

Two seasons down, the actor now knows she succeeded. Beyond all the critical appreciation, one that truly counts for Kirby is a compliment by one of Margaret’s lady-in-waiting, who knew her rather closely. “She said, ‘You got it right’, and when she said that it was such an affirmation,” recounts Kirby.

In the first two seasons, Margaret is shown to have a conflicting relationship with the royal family. Being a monarch is a double-edged sword for her. On one hand there are the privileges of being the royalty, on the other is the claustrophobia of abiding by the Church’s rules. “In that there is great drama, really,” she says. “It’s also that thing where we love our families but also hate certain things about them”.

After playing Margaret for two years, and knowing her as intimately as Kirby now does, being sympathetic is inevitable. Kirby is deeply supportive of Margaret; be it her doomed love affair with Peter Townsend or the constant struggle to find her voice while living under the shadow of her sister, Elizabeth II. “I really wanted her to be happy. Even when I was playing her, it was with the intention of making things right, making things work,” reveals the 30-year-old. “I’ll always be team Margaret. Always.”

Kirby’s admiration for the monarchy extends beyond her love for Margaret. Before The Crown, she was unsure about the relevance of the British royal family in modern-day England, but now she is an ardent supporter of constitutional monarchy and Elizabeth II. “She’s seen 13 Prime Ministers and has maintained stability and integrity for 64 years,” she observes, with visible admiration.

To newer pastures

As the actor’s two season contract with Netflix comes to an end, Kirby has already moved on to her upcoming projects. Currently, she is occupied with the sixth installment of Mission: Impossible with Tom Cruise. Kirby’s attire during the interview appears to be in sync with her character in the forthcoming action drama. She’s wearing a black pantsuit, salmon shirt, black pumps and a tightly tied ponytail – as if she’s all ready to break into a fight. She describes Mission: Impossible as a “typically American film”. But luckily for the Londoner, most of it is shot in England, with some portions scheduled in Paris and New Zealand. “We’re still finishing it because Tom broke his foot, so we had a bit of a hiatus,” she informs.

Before her breakout role in The Crown, which propelled her to international fame, Kirby was popular for her roles on stage. After graduating from the University of Exeter, she took to theatre and later gave some critically-acclaimed performances in Benedict Andrews’ plays, Three Sisters and A Streetcar Named Desire. The actor counts herself fortunate for starting out with theatre, where, she says, roles for women are better. “Status wise we’re all the same, so you learn a lot of humility,” she reflects.

Despite landing a big Hollywood project, Kirby has no plans to abandon the stage. In April, she will be seen playing the eponymous lead in Miss Julie at the National Theatre in London. “It’s actually a lot similar to Margaret,” she suddenly realises. “She’s also trapped and is trying to break out and find her way in the world.”

In many ways, Kirby is finding her way around as actor as well. With no strategic plan to move to Hollywood, it’s the independent, first-time directors who excite her the most. When asked who she would like to work with, she rattles off a series of names, without giving it much thought. On the list are Italian filmmakers, Luca Guadagnino (“He is such a nice man”) and Paolo Sorrentino (“I love The Great Beauty (2013)”); and American filmmakers, Terrence Malick and Charlie Kaufman (“I want him to write something for me”).

On a second thought, Kirby releases she can’t control her fate as an actor or which filmmaker ends up casting her. “You just got to keep doing your job to the best, learning or f*cking up,” she says, in a mellow tone. “And always remain super grateful that Margaret came into my life.”