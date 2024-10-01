A fan on the green carpet of the IIFA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi confessed she was here only for SRK. “They will do anything for him in Dubai. They love him so much,” said a local scribe. To call the three-day (September 27-September 29) extravaganza a one-man show would not be an exaggeration, as Shah Rukh Khan was the hot topic from the word go.

Hoping he would make an appearance, the paparazzi stood in anticipation for a mind-boggling 12 hours. Well past midnight, the wait was worth it for star-stuck fans and the media as the Bollywood superstar — after enthralling the crowd with his wit and charm inside the Etihad Arena — walked the carpet, shining in his black suit and stylish watch. He greeted a young boy with a smile, wrapping up his IIFA experience that began with frenzied fans mobbing him at the airport in Mumbai.

SRK’s comeback

“It’s good to be back,” said the star as he bagged the Best Actor award for his performance in Atlee’s Jawan (2023). Shah Rukh had overcome a lean patch with blockbusters such as Pathaan and Jawan to enjoy a dream 2023. However, the craze for him at the event was yet another indication that the actor was beyond box office validations.

Even as he performed with impeccable energy and left the audience in splits with his humour, Shah Rukh took a moment to reflect on his difficult phase. “We were going through a tough time while making Jawan,” said the star, indirectly referring to his son Aryan Khan’s high-profile drug case.

Apart from King Khan, the hit track ‘Tauba Tauba’from Bad Newz alsogot fans on their feet. Be it at a press conference, on the green carpet, or during the show, Vicky Kaushal did not hesitate to ask the guests or co-actors to join him to groove for Karan Aujla’s peppy number.

Discussions on cinema

Interestingly, the awards were not just about glitz and glamour. “Who are you wearing today?” was the obvious question asked of those showcasing a unique fashion sense. However, the conversation also revolved around filmmaking and its challenges in today’s time.

“I am 72 years old, and I want to tell you all ‘don’t give up‘,“ said Vidhu Vinod Chopra, talking about the phenomenal success of his movie 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey. “You must have immense faith in your material,” said the director, revealing how several filmmakers did not give his film a chance.

Rakesh Omprakash Mehra of Rang De Basanti fame was not entirely impressed with the mention of artificial intelligence. “Artificial intelligence isn’t shaping screenwriters. Machines can’t replace humans,” he said. Kabir Khan, who made back-to-back quality sports biopics in 83 and Chandu Champion, spoke about reviving the done-to-death genre. “It’s all about filming a realistic story more than worrying about the genre,” he said.

ALSO READ:IIFA 2024: Director Hemanth M Rao lashes out at organisers for being “disrespectful”

In the world of music, the legendary AR Rahman wished for one change in his field. “I hope to see more classical music in films. I would love to see movies like Sankarabharanam (1980) and Sindhu Bhairavi (1985). Makers should concentrate on delving deeper into classical music and create more melodies,” he offered. Shilpa Rao, the voice behind hit tracks such as ‘Kaavaalaa’from Jailer (2023) and ‘Besharam Rang’ from Pathaan (2023), wanted musicians to learn the craft constantly.

While the seniors from the industry reflected on their years of experience and spoke about reinventing themselves, upcoming stars from Bollywood commented on expectations from them. Siddhant Chaturvedi of Gully Boy and Gehraiyaan was addressed as one of the “future stars of Bollywood” during a press conference.

The actor said reputation is a big responsibility. “Let’s see how it goes. It’s a challenge to stay on top of the game,” he said. Lakshya, basking in the glory of the violent action drama Kill, spoke about maintaining consistency. “It’s difficult to choose scripts wisely. I am learning that.” Kriti Sanon, in a stunning blue gown, described her journey as a shy girl living her dream of being a popular actor.

The IIFA Utsavam event was an appreciable idea to bridge the gap between Bollywood and the four film industries from South India.

ALSO READ:Chaos at Mumbai airport as Shah Rukh Khan heads for IIFA 2024

Inside the Etihad Arena, the atmosphere was in stark contrast to the scenes outside, as die-hard fans cheered for their favourite regional stars. The power-packed dance performances of Devi Sri Prasad and Prabhu Deva were the highlights of IIFA Utsavam.

The likes of Mani Ratnam, Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Chiranjeevi, Rekha, and Hema Malini gathering under one roof was an occasion for the ages. The awards, as such, were easy to guess. However, the coming together of the big stars and what they bring to the event make the IIFA awards one to look forward to every year.

The writer was in Abu Dhabi at the invitation of IIFA 2024