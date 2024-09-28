IIFA 2024 Awards: Celebrities speak on Hema Committee report and women’s safety

The green carpet ahead of the IIFA Utsavam awards at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on September 27, 2024 wasn’t only about glamour. Some noted celebrities took on pertinent questions from the media even as they posed for photographs, showcasing their stylish attires.

It’s been over a month since the Justice K Hema Committee report rattled the Malayalam industry and became a talking point across film industries. Veteran Shabana Azmi, celebrating her 50 years in cinema, said that as far as treating women with respect is concerned, the industry still has a long way to go.

“You must understand that women in India have had their journey across centuries. From 16th to 21st, women progressed but got suppressed at the same time,” said Shabana Azmi, adding that patriarchy stops women from achieving their goals.

Seasoned actor Meena, who is part of several hit Tamil and Malayalam films, said she can only speak from a personal perspective. “People have opened up about their individual experiences. Fortunately, I haven’t encountered anything negative in the industry,” she said.

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko, known for his controversial statements and strange antics at press conferences, was visibly upset at the question. “You can’t talk about a death at a wedding ceremony. It’s common sense. I am not here to discuss that (Hema Committee report),” he said.

For Priyamani, a sense of safety on film sets is paramount. The multilingual actor stressed extra precautions to avoid danger. “My mother or sister would come along with me for shoots till very recently. I felt secure in their presence. We need additional security for women on sets. If the film cannot ensure security, we must ensure someone from our family accompanies us,” said the actor.

Veteran actor Nasser stressed a strict code of conduct in the film industry. “When I started, people were only concerned about the physical safety of artists. “Today, even the mental health of an artist is important. There must be strict rules about how one must behave with women.”