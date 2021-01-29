IFFK lifetime award for Godard

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

29 January 2021 10:05 IST

Delegate registration for 25th edition of festival begins tomorrow

French-Swiss filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard, the pioneer of the French New Wave film movement, will receive the lifetime achievement award of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

He will participate in the festival through videoconferencing and filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan will receive the award on his behalf.

Registration

Delegate registration for the 25th IFFK that will be held across four locations this year will commence on January 30.

The festival will be held in Thiruvananthapuram from February 10 to 14, in Kochi from February 17 to 21, in Thalassery from February 23 to 27 and in Palakkad from March 1 to 5 in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.

Online registration will commence on www.registration.iffk.in at 10 a.m. on Saturday for all the locations. The delegates’ fee has been reduced to ₹750 for the general category and ₹400 for students.

Registrations can be made only to the locations near one’s home town. Participants from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta can register for Thiruvananthapuram, while those from Ernakulam, Kottayam and Idukki can register for Kochi, those from Palakkad and Malappuram for Palakkad, and those from Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod for Thalassery. Participants from Alappuzha can opt for Thiruvananthapuram or Kochi and those from Thrissur may register for Kochi or Palakkad. Likewise, those from Wayanad can choose either Palakkad or Thalassery. While the number of seats in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi have been capped at 2,500, there are 1,500 seats each in Thalassery and Palakkad.

COVID-19-negative certificates issued on the basis of tests undertaken 48 hours prior to the festivals should be produced to obtain the delegate’s passes. The Kerala Chalachitra Academy will also establish facilities for antigen tests in association with the Health Department at the centres.

Entry to theatres will be on the basis of reservation. Seat numbers will be allotted to delegates in a manner that ensures social distancing.

Stamp

A commemorative stamp to mark the silver jubilee of the IFFK will be brought out in association with India Post. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will formally launch the stamp after receiving it from the Chief Postmaster General, Kerala Circle, during the presentation of the 50th State Film Awards at Tagore Theatre on Friday.