IFFK 2022: Academy Chairman laments the absence of mainstream Malayalam industry at IFFK

December 10, 2022 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Mainstream film personalities have often been conspicuous by their absence at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). Yet, with changes that have dawned in Malayalam cinema over the past decade, blurring the lines between the independent and mainstream, some of the new age filmmakers, actors and technicians have been putting in the occasional appearance, at least for the premieres of their films.

Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Chairman Ranjith, a mainstream filmmaker himself, used the venue of such a premiere at the IFFK on Saturday to raise his concerns regarding the well-known faces of Malayalam cinema staying away from the festival. On stage, listening to him were the likes of actor Kunchacko Boban and filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan.

“For the inaugural event of this year’s IFFK, we invited many well-known Malayalam film personalities, but none of them were ready to turn up. My request to everyone from Malayalam cinema is that they should not look at this festival as something inconsequential. This festival needs your cooperation. For the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), the organisers line up all the top Bollywood stars for their events. But, we here attempt to invite people who have been a part of meaningful Malayalam cinema. I hope more people from the industry become a part of the festival in the coming years,” said Mr.Ranjith. 

