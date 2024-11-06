ADVERTISEMENT

IFFI 2024: Ranbir Kapoor to join special session to celebrate Raj Kapoor's centenary

Published - November 06, 2024 10:50 am IST

The 55th edition of IFFI, organized by NFDC India and ESG under the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, will run from November 20 to 28

ANI

Ranbir Kapoor | Photo Credit: A_M_FARUQUI"

Ranbir Kapoor is set to participate in a special conversation with filmmaker Rahul Rawail to celebrate his grandfather, Raj Kapoor, on the occasion of his birth centenary at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). This session, scheduled for November 24 at Goa’s Kala Academy, will explore Ranbir’s film journey, his acting techniques, and the profound influence Raj Kapoor had on both Indian and global cinema.

Yash confirms he is playing Ravan in Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Ramayana’; ‘Toxic’ set to get new release date

At the event, the Animal actor will share personal stories, offer insights into his creative process, and discuss how Raj Kapoor’s legacy has shaped his work. The 55th edition of IFFI, organized by NFDC India and ESG under the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, will run from November 20 to 28.

Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film, Love and War, which co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt. This film marks Ranbir’s first collaboration with Bhansali since his 2007 debut in Saawariya. While Vicky Kaushal will work with Bhansali for the first time, Alia Bhatt previously teamed up with the filmmaker for the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Love and War’, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, gets a new release date

Love and War was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, “We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Epic Saga Love & War. See You At The Movies Christmas 2025,” accompanied by the signatures of the lead trio: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The film is expected to begin production in the coming months.

