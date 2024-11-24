IFFI 2024: Netflix partners with 55th International Film Festival of India for screenings, live dubbing booth, and more

Streaming giant Netflix has partnered with the ongoing International Film Festival of India, Goa, to host exclusive screenings, insightful panel discussions, interactive booths, and more. The film festival, in its 55th edition, began on November 28 and is set to go on until November 28.

Speaking about the streamer’s collaboration with IFFI, Mahima Kaul, Director of Public Policy at Netflix India, said, “India’s media and entertainment landscape is one of the most vibrant and dynamic in the world. At IFFI, we are showcasing Netflix’s global and local stories while deepening our commitment to fostering talent, innovation, and inclusivity.”

On the opening day, Netflix partnered with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) for IFFI’s inaugural ceremony. The evening featured an exclusive Netflix Connect Lounge — a dedicated space for creators, policymakers, and industry leaders to build meaningful connections and explore new avenues for creative collaboration. On November 21, the streamer organized an exclusive preview of The Piano Lesson, a day before it started streaming globally on the platform.

Additionally, Netflix is also set to host acclaimed actor-producer Kriti Sanon for an “In Conversation” session titled ‘Empowering Change: Women Leading the Way in Cinema’ on November 25, Monday. In a press release, the streamer said that the session will focus on the Do Patti-actor’s journey, highlighting the growing impact of women in filmmaking.

Further, to foster inclusivity and accessibility, Netflix has organised many interactive initiatives at the ongoing film festival. On November 23, Mahima Kaul participated in a panel discussion with representatives from MIB and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship at the Film Bazaar. The panel titled “From Script to Screen: Navigating the Future Skill Sets of Filmmaking in a Digital Era” explored the evolving skill sets required in the digital age, highlighting the impact of the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity, and setting the stage for future skilling initiatives led by Netflix

In a first, the streamer launched The Voicebox Initiative in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC). The program offers to train voiceover artists from underrepresented communities, with 50% reservation for women. “This program is part of the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity, a dedicated effort to create opportunities for underrepresented communities in entertainment. IFFI will host the culmination ceremony for this initiative, celebrating its achievements and contributions to multilingual storytelling,” the streamer’s press release read.

The streamer also set up an interactive live dubbing booth at Film Bazaar’s tech pavilion from November 20 to November 24, which allows participants to try dubbing Netflix titles live

