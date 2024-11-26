 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

IFFI 2024: Hugo Weaving on how Satyajit Ray introduced him to Indian cinema: ‘I absolutely loved his films’

Reflecting on his early exposure to Indian cinema, Weaving revealed how Ray’s ‘The Apu Trilogy’ and ‘Shatranj Ke Khilari’ profoundly shaped his perspective

Published - November 26, 2024 09:19 am IST

ANI
Hugo Weaving and Mark Leonard Winter at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa

Hugo Weaving and Mark Leonard Winter at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa | Photo Credit: X/ @ani_digital

Actor Hugo Weaving, best known for his iconic roles as Elrond from The Lord of the Rings and Agent Smith in the Matrix franchise, recently opened up about his latest film, The Rooster, and the profound impact legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray had on his appreciation for Indian cinema. The film, directed by Mark Leonard Winter, was a key highlight at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

IFFI 2024 | Director Chuck Russell interview: On a death battle between The Mask, The Scorpion King and Freddy Krueger

In a conversation with ANI, Weaving shared his reasons for joining The Rooster. “I loved the script. Mark and I have worked together numerous times and have a great rapport. We’ve had many wonderful discussions about films, filmmaking, acting, and character. I was drawn to the film through Mark, and ultimately, through his words that brought the character to life,” Weaving explained.

Reflecting on his early exposure to Indian cinema, Weaving revealed how Ray’s works profoundly shaped his perspective. “I remember watching his films when I was 16. I was deeply moved by The Apu Trilogy and works like The Chess Players (Shatranj Ke Khilari). Satyajit Ray truly introduced me to the beauty of Indian cinema,” he said.

Director Mark Leonard Winter spoke about the personal inspiration behind The Rooster. “The film was born out of a difficult time in my life when I was grappling with mental health struggles — a frightening and meaningless period. In Australia, as in India, men often struggle to express their inner emotions. I wanted to explore that through this film,” Winter shared.

IFFI 2024 | Imtiaz Ali interview: On what changed between ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Chamkila,’ and his relationship with anger

The Rooster, an Australian comedy-drama, stars Hugo Weaving alongside Phoenix Raei and John Waters.

Meanwhile, IFFI 2024, which began on November 20, features over 180 films from 81 countries, including 16 world premieres, 43 Asian premieres, and 109 Indian premieres. This year’s festival also includes a tribute to four Indian cinema legends: Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and Mohammed Rafi, commemorating their 100th birth anniversaries.

The 55th edition of IFFI will conclude on November 28.

Published - November 26, 2024 09:19 am IST

Related Topics

Indian cinema / World cinema / film festival

