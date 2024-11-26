IFFI 2024: Hugo Weaving on how Satyajit Ray introduced him to Indian cinema: ‘I absolutely loved his films’

Actor Hugo Weaving, best known for his iconic roles as Elrond from The Lord of the Rings and Agent Smith in the Matrix franchise, recently opened up about his latest film, The Rooster, and the profound impact legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray had on his appreciation for Indian cinema. The film, directed by Mark Leonard Winter, was a key highlight at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

In a conversation with ANI, Weaving shared his reasons for joining The Rooster. “I loved the script. Mark and I have worked together numerous times and have a great rapport. We’ve had many wonderful discussions about films, filmmaking, acting, and character. I was drawn to the film through Mark, and ultimately, through his words that brought the character to life,” Weaving explained.

Reflecting on his early exposure to Indian cinema, Weaving revealed how Ray’s works profoundly shaped his perspective. “I remember watching his films when I was 16. I was deeply moved by The Apu Trilogy and works like The Chess Players (Shatranj Ke Khilari). Satyajit Ray truly introduced me to the beauty of Indian cinema,” he said.

Director Mark Leonard Winter spoke about the personal inspiration behind The Rooster. “The film was born out of a difficult time in my life when I was grappling with mental health struggles — a frightening and meaningless period. In Australia, as in India, men often struggle to express their inner emotions. I wanted to explore that through this film,” Winter shared.

The Rooster, an Australian comedy-drama, stars Hugo Weaving alongside Phoenix Raei and John Waters.

Meanwhile, IFFI 2024, which began on November 20, features over 180 films from 81 countries, including 16 world premieres, 43 Asian premieres, and 109 Indian premieres. This year’s festival also includes a tribute to four Indian cinema legends: Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and Mohammed Rafi, commemorating their 100th birth anniversaries.

The 55th edition of IFFI will conclude on November 28.