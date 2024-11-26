IFFI 2024 | ‘Better Man’ movie review: Robbie Williams’ musical biopic is eccentric but earnest in its ‘monkey’ business

I am sceptical if a more banana (no pun intended, seriously) of a biopic could arrive this festival season than Better Man, which is The Greatest Showman-maker Michael Gracey’s captivating film on the life of British pop star Robbie Williams.

Let’s get this underway first: Better Man isn’t that trailblazing film that tells you the answers to the universe’s mysteries. At its chassis, this adrenaline-pumping musical biopic only tells an all too familiar story of an unruly artist and his cocaine-fuelled slides in and out of self-apathy, addiction, heartbreak, fame, and mountains of insecurities.

But then what elevated Better Man into one of the most fun experiences on the opening night of the 55th International Film Festival of India was this: it’s an all-out musical with wonderfully choreographed and pristine-looking set-pieces. Secondly, Gracey exhibits extraordinary control over a narrative that moves in and out of reality and fantasy. And, as you would have guessed, the central character is a CGI-generated monkey, voiced by Williams and Jonno Davies, and fully enacted for motion capture by Davies.

All this monkeying around seemed like a mere gimmick from the promos of Better Man, but then this distinctive feature of the biopic is also its most daring endeavour. Gracey has taken seed of the idea, as he says in a message before the screening, from how Williams grew up looking at himself as a less evolved human being. Better Man doesn’t treat this as a joke but uses it to spotlight the humour and irony in everything around Williams.

Thanks to the voice acting and good CGI magic that captures nuanced expressions and body movements, in mere minutes into the film, yours truly suspended the fact that this was a monkey. If anything, that only credits Michael Gracey’s film, co-written along with Simon Gleeson and Oliver Cole, as an attempt true to the human element at its core. Most of the emotional beats in the script manage to strike hard.

It all begins when Robbie Williams wasn’t Robbie Williams, but only Robert, a kid who lives with his nan (Alison Steadman) and mother (Kate Mulvany) in the underbelly of Stoke-on-Trent, and wishes to see if he has the ‘it’ that his father (Steve Pemberton) had said (before he abandoned him) all superstars are born with. He’s bullied around and deserted by friends, but even as a child, Robert displays a talent for putting on a show. As a teen, he actualises a position on the music scene after becoming a part of the hot and new boy band, Take That. Strap on your seatbelts as, from here on, Better Man rockets into the night sky.

Gracey’s explosive style of filmmaking makes every musical set piece — one more over-the-top than the other — count. One such sequence comes immediately after Take That, with the help of their manager Nigel Martin-Smith (Damon Herriman), secures a new record label. The sequence where Robbie meets his lady love, All Saints singer Nicole Appleton (Raechelle Banno), is gorgeously shot and choreographed; a regular meet-cute on a yacht, after Robbie is humiliated out of Take That, is blown into something straight out of Disney’s handbook. With every song, you wonder if Gracey just wanted to pump more money and test the limits of how bizarre it could get.

It surely must take guts and an audacious conviction to say, let’s push a musical to its unconventional peak, not because it could be done, but because it must be. This is a film that either works for you or doesn’t; regardless, it is undeniably eccentric. In one instance, the sound of a toilet being flushed in the background is imposed on the image of Williams drowning a drink. The crazy reaches its peak at a Planet of the Apes-esque sequence where Robbie sings at Knebworth Park, the historic concert that cemented his position as a pop star of the ages.

Again, while this is the most unusual of biopics, is it the most piercing portrayal of a troubled man? I am unsure. A few emotional beats are opaque, like why Williams couldn’t pull himself up and amend his relationship with Nicole. But then, when you wonder how a real-life pop star had trusted the vision of a filmmaker to dig so deep into his troubles, baring naked his vulnerabilities, Better Man is triumph enough.

Better Man was the opening film of the 55th International Film Festival of India

