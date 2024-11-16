IFFI 2024: Ashutosh Gowariker appointed chair of international jury

Film director Ashutosh Gowariker has been appointed the chairperson of the International Jury of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), 2024, set to take place in Goa from November 20 to November 28.

Gowariker, known for iconic films like Lagaan (2001) and Jodhaa Akbar (2008), expressed his honour at the appointment, stating, “Cinema is constantly evolving with the times, and there’s no better place to witness this evolution than at a film festival. The International Film Festival of India stands as a beacon of this transformation, and I am honored to be a part of it.”

IFFI’s International Cinema section features an assortment of “culturally and aesthetically remarkable films” from around the world. Last year, the Persian film Endless Borders by Abbas Amini won the Golden Peacock Award from the category.

Festival Director Shekhar Kapur, who also serves as the President of IFFI, said in a statement, “The chairman must have a keen understanding of cinema, and also be able to see diverse points of view. Ashutosh’s films have successfully exhibited a wide and varied forms of storytelling, and we’re grateful that he accepted to be Chairman of the International Jury at IFFI this year.

Like every year, The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B), in collaboration with the NFDC and ESG, is hosting the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).