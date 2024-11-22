ADVERTISEMENT

IFFI 2024: Aboriginal-Indian film ‘Bidjara Kumari’, with Anupam Sharma as lead producer, announced at the festival

Published - November 22, 2024 12:29 pm IST

‘Bidjara Kumari’, a film uniting Australian aboriginal and Indian cultures, was announced at the International Film Festival of India

The Hindu Bureau

Filmmaer Anupam Sharma. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bidjara Kumari, a feature film with Anupam Sharma as lead producer and co-produced with Jodie Bell and renowned Australian filmmakers Richard Jameson, was announced at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Jameson is also writer of the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Curtain goes up on 55th International Film Festival of India with a star-studded inaugural

The announcement coincides with Australia being the focus country at the IFFI’s ‘NFDC Film Bazaar’. Set to be the first film to explore the intersection of Australian aboriginal and Indian cultures, Bidjara Kumari is supported by development grants from Screen Australia and Screen Queensland, as well as co-production backing from India.

Anupam said, “It is an absolute honour to be part of the first film that unites two of the world’s oldest cultures to share their modern-day stories. Collaborating with Richard and Jodie on this culturally authentic project is an incredible privilege, and I look forward to bringing this story to life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The film tells the emotionally-charged story of Tasha, an Australian girl who goes through a transformative journey through India to find her father. Her journey takes her into a maze of incidents and situations that invoke her emotional memories involving her transnational identity and cultural connections.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“This is a story of identity and understanding culture,” said producer and writer Richard Jameson. “Having been raised as a mixed-race kid myself, I know how many Indigenous children struggle with not fitting in. Bidjara Kumari offers an inspiring narrative for kids to begin their own journeys, connecting with their family, community, and culture.”

ALSO READ:Work of young cinematographer from Telangana’s Karimnagar to be screened at 55th International Film Festival of India

Co-producer Jodie Bell highlighted the importance of cultural accuracy in storytelling. “Bringing Tasha’s story to the screen alongside Richard and Anu (Anupam) ensures authenticity and cultural safety. It is vital that our stories are told, seen, and heard while representing our cultures truthfully,” she said. She also informed that the project has recently completed a cultural and film location recce in areas of northern India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US