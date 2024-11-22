Bidjara Kumari, a feature film with Anupam Sharma as lead producer and co-produced with Jodie Bell and renowned Australian filmmakers Richard Jameson, was announced at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Jameson is also writer of the film.

The announcement coincides with Australia being the focus country at the IFFI’s ‘NFDC Film Bazaar’. Set to be the first film to explore the intersection of Australian aboriginal and Indian cultures, Bidjara Kumari is supported by development grants from Screen Australia and Screen Queensland, as well as co-production backing from India.

Anupam said, “It is an absolute honour to be part of the first film that unites two of the world’s oldest cultures to share their modern-day stories. Collaborating with Richard and Jodie on this culturally authentic project is an incredible privilege, and I look forward to bringing this story to life.”

The film tells the emotionally-charged story of Tasha, an Australian girl who goes through a transformative journey through India to find her father. Her journey takes her into a maze of incidents and situations that invoke her emotional memories involving her transnational identity and cultural connections.

“This is a story of identity and understanding culture,” said producer and writer Richard Jameson. “Having been raised as a mixed-race kid myself, I know how many Indigenous children struggle with not fitting in. Bidjara Kumari offers an inspiring narrative for kids to begin their own journeys, connecting with their family, community, and culture.”

ALSO READ:Work of young cinematographer from Telangana’s Karimnagar to be screened at 55th International Film Festival of India

Co-producer Jodie Bell highlighted the importance of cultural accuracy in storytelling. “Bringing Tasha’s story to the screen alongside Richard and Anu (Anupam) ensures authenticity and cultural safety. It is vital that our stories are told, seen, and heard while representing our cultures truthfully,” she said. She also informed that the project has recently completed a cultural and film location recce in areas of northern India.