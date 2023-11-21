ADVERTISEMENT

IFFI 2023: Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Gandhi Talks’ to become first silent film to be screened at the festival

November 21, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST

A R Rahman has composed the music for ‘Gandhi Talks’, which also has Arvind Swamy and Aditi Rao Hydari in prominent roles

The Hindu Bureau

Vijay Sethupathi in ‘Gandhi Talks’. | Photo Credit: Zee Studios/YouTube

Gandhi Talks, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari and Arvind Swamy, is set to become the first silent film to be screened at the ongoing 23rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. ZEE Studios in association with KYOORIUS and Movie Mill Entertainment have produced the movie.

ALSO READ
‘Gandhi Talks’: Glimpse from Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami’s silent film out

The film, a black comedy, is directed by Marathi filmmaker Kishor P Belekar and features musical score by Academy Award-winning music director AR Rahman. Karan B Rawat is the cinematographer while Ashish Mhatre is the editor. Gandhi Talks deals with the financial needs of a character, and how it leaves a deep impact in the lives of others.

The story revolves around an unemployed graduate struggling to land a job through any means possible, and his life takes a turn when crossing paths with a businessman and a petty thief.

ALSO READ:Vijay Sethupathi’s next with Arumuga Kumar goes on floors

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Director Kishor says, “A silent film is not a gimmick. It is a form of storytelling. Conveying emotions by switching off the device of dialogue is not only scary, but also interesting and challenging. And, these challenges have made writing, filming, and editing Gandhi Talks, a passion project of mine for about 20 years, a fulfilling and a rewarding experience.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US