IFFI 2023: Salman Khan poses with 'Farrey' cast ahead of film release

November 22, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST

Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri makes her debut in the Soumendra Padhi-directed film

ANI

Salman Khan poses with the cast of ‘Farrey’ cast at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan attended the International Feature Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, to support and cheer on his niece, actor Alizeh Agnihotri for her upcoming film ‘Farrey.’

Alizeh makes her debut in the Soumendra Padhi-directed film. At the event, the actor also posed with the 'Farrey' cast, including Prasanna Bisht, Sahil Mehta, and Zeyn Shaw.

Earlier, Salman Khan unveiled the trailer of ‘Farrey,’ which showcased the journey of Niyati (Alizeh) from a small town entering a high school. Her parents encourage her to pursue her goal of getting into IIT. As she deals with test stress and school politics, she becomes involved in a cheating ring. ‘Farrey’ is a word used by students for small chits of paper-bearing answers that they sneak into exam halls.

’Farrey’ is directed by national award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi and stars Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy and Juhi Babbar Soni. The film is all set to hit theatres on November 24.

Meanwhile, Padhi is known for his film, ‘Budhia Singh: Born to Run’, and also helmed the web series ‘Jamtara’ seasons 1 and 2 which streamed exclusively on Netflix. Alizeh Agnihotri is the daughter of actor-producer Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

