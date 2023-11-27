ADVERTISEMENT

IFFI 2023 | Michael Douglas talks Indian cinema, ‘RRR’ Oscar win

November 27, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST

Michael Douglas, along with wife and fellow actor Catherine Zeta-Jones and their son Dylan, is attending the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa where he will be conferred the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award

ANI

Hollywood actor-producer Michael Douglas at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Panaji, Goa

American actor and film producer Michael Douglas talked about the way the Indian film industry is making its mark at the international level and also appreciated the music of RRR and called it "spectacular", as its song 'Naatu Naatu' won an Oscar this year.

ALSO READ
Michael Douglas to receive Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at IFFI 2023

While interacting with the media at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, he said, "It was spectacular, I mean bravo won the Oscar for the music but it was stunning. It deserves everything it gets and I think that it's a wonderful time for the film industry here to get the confidence." He shared further while praising the movie and said that this kind of achievement gives confidence to the filmmakers to make good movies."

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, their son Dylan and others at IFFI, 2023

It was a big-budget movie for any movie and I think it gives you more confidence to try to make good films." He also thanked IFFI, saying, "Since we're just leaving right now, let me just thank the IFFI."

Douglas also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in the field of film production and finance.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
IFFI 2023 | Rani Mukerji: I've tried to not give importance to age of my characters

He added, "As I mentioned I do think that under minister Anurag Thakur as well as Prime minister Modi the last few years we've seen more money put into the production and financing of films, it's been a very successful time."

Douglas, 79, will be conferred the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at closing ceremony of IFFI 2023 on November 28. He and his actor-wife Catherine Zeta-Jones are also participating in a special ‘In Conversation’ session hosted by the National Award-winning film producer Shailendra Singh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US