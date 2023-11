IFFI 2023 | Michael Douglas talks Indian cinema, ‘RRR’ Oscar win

November 27, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST

American actor and film producer Michael Douglas talked about the way the Indian film industry is making its mark at the international level and also appreciated the music of RRR and called it "spectacular", as its song 'Naatu Naatu' won an Oscar this year.

While interacting with the media at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, he said, "It was spectacular, I mean bravo won the Oscar for the music but it was stunning. It deserves everything it gets and I think that it's a wonderful time for the film industry here to get the confidence." He shared further while praising the movie and said that this kind of achievement gives confidence to the filmmakers to make good movies."

It was a big-budget movie for any movie and I think it gives you more confidence to try to make good films." He also thanked IFFI, saying, "Since we're just leaving right now, let me just thank the IFFI."

Douglas also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in the field of film production and finance.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added, "As I mentioned I do think that under minister Anurag Thakur as well as Prime minister Modi the last few years we've seen more money put into the production and financing of films, it's been a very successful time."

Douglas, 79, will be conferred the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at closing ceremony of IFFI 2023 on November 28. He and his actor-wife Catherine Zeta-Jones are also participating in a special ‘In Conversation’ session hosted by the National Award-winning film producer Shailendra Singh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.