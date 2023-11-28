IFFI 2023 | Catherine Zeta-Jones says her children grew up watching SRK’s ‘Om Shanti Om’

November 28, 2023 02:38 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST

Welsh actor Catherine Zeta-Jones expressed her love for Indian movies and shared that her children grew up watching films like Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om. Talking to the media at the International Film Festival of India in Goa, she said, "I love the country and the people so very much. My children grew up watching Om Shanti Om."

Jones said that there are a number of great movies that she watched so far and she also said that one of her favourite films is The Lunchbox. "There are so many great movies that I have been able to watch. A movie that I love is The Lunchbox. It was one of my favourite movies and it still is one of my favourite movies of all time. It touched me, it was so well acted, so well directed," she added.

ALSO READ:IFFI 2023 | Five films screened as part of specially curated section in partnership with UNICEF

She has garnered numerous awards for her versatility, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and a Tony Award. Zeta-Jones received critical acclaim for her performances as a vengeful pregnant woman in Traffic (2000)and a murderous singer in the musical Chicago (2002) winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for the latter. She starred in the black comedy Intolerable Cruelty, the heist film Ocean's Twelve, the comedy The Terminal, and the romantic comedy No Reservations.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.