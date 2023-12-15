ADVERTISEMENT

‘IF’ trailer: Ryan Reynolds and Cailey Fleming save imaginary creatures in John Krasinski’s cheery fantasy

December 15, 2023 12:08 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST

The celebrity voice cast of ‘IF’ includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Steve Carrell, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and others

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘IF’

The trailer for John Krasinski’s new directorial, IF, is here.

Starring Ryan Reynolds and Cailey Fleming, IF is a fantasy comedy that combines live-action with 3D animation elements. It centers on a young girl, Bea, who gains the ability of seeing other people’s imaginary friends. These benign and loveable creatures were dreamed up by kids who, having now grown up, have opted to abandon them. The plot turns on Bea’s friendship with an upstairs neighbour, played by Reynolds, who has the same ability.

Besides writing, directing and co-producing the film, Krasinski also features in the cast along with Fiona Shaw, Bobby Moynihan and Alan Kim. The celebrity voice cast for the animated creatures includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Steve Carrell, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and others.

IF marks a tonal shift in Krasinski’s directorial career, which includes the A Quiet Placehorrorfranchise and the 2016 dysfunctional family comedy-drama, The Hollars.

Distributed by Paramount Pictures, IF will release in the US on May 17, 2024.

