Idris Elba on working with Keanu Reeves in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’: Destined to make something together

April 22, 2024 02:51 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST

Luther alum Idris Elba says he is glad to be working alongside Matrix star Keanu Reeves in the third instalment of Sonic the Hedgehog. The actor said this during the promotions of his upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off series, Knuckles.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which hails from Paramount Pictures, is an upcoming action-adventure comedy based on the video game series published by Sega.

While Elba will reprise his voice role of Knuckles the Echidna, Reeves will lend his voice to the character of Shadow the Hedgehog in the film.

"I’m a big fan of his", said Elba in an interview with IGN website, “I’ve heard that he’s a fan of mine, and we are destined to make something together. So, here we go.” Elba and Reeves previously shared credits voicing characters in Cyberpunk 2077.

Jeff Fowler is returning to direct the third film in the franchise after Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022).

The cast includes Stockard Channing, Edi Patterson, Scott Mescudi, Ellie Taylor, Julian Barratt, Rory McCann, Cary Elwes, Christopher Lloyd, Paul Scheer, and Rob Huebel.

The upcoming installment is set to release on December 24. It is produced by Neal. H Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara and Hitoshi Okuno.

Meanwhile, Elba’s Knuckles will premiere on Paramount+ on April 26. The series, which has Toby Ascher on board as showrunner, is the first live-action television series in the franchise.

