year
Idris Elba on working with Keanu Reeves in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’: Destined to make something together

It was announced last week that Keanu Reeves has joined the cast to voice the character Shadow in the upcoming film

April 22, 2024 02:51 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST

PTI
Knuckles and Idris Elba attend the global premiere of Paramount+ series “Knuckles” on April 16, 2024 in London, England; Actor Keanu Reeves poses for photographers upon arrival for the screening of the film ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’, in London, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017

Knuckles and Idris Elba attend the global premiere of Paramount+ series “Knuckles” on April 16, 2024 in London, England; Actor Keanu Reeves poses for photographers upon arrival for the screening of the film ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’, in London, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 | Photo Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Paramount+ and Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Luther alum Idris Elba says he is glad to be working alongside Matrix star Keanu Reeves in the third instalment of Sonic the Hedgehog. The actor said this during the promotions of his upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off series, Knuckles.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which hails from Paramount Pictures, is an upcoming action-adventure comedy based on the video game series published by Sega.

While Elba will reprise his voice role of Knuckles the Echidna, Reeves will lend his voice to the character of Shadow the Hedgehog in the film.

"I’m a big fan of his", said Elba in an interview with IGN website, “I’ve heard that he’s a fan of mine, and we are destined to make something together. So, here we go.” Elba and Reeves previously shared credits voicing characters in Cyberpunk 2077.

(L-R) Knuckles, Idris Elba, Adam Pally, Rory McCann and Kid Cudi attend the global premiere of Paramount+ series “Knuckles” on April 16, 2024, in London, England. Knuckles will be streaming exclusively on Paramount+

(L-R) Knuckles, Idris Elba, Adam Pally, Rory McCann and Kid Cudi attend the global premiere of Paramount+ series “Knuckles” on April 16, 2024, in London, England. Knuckles will be streaming exclusively on Paramount+ | Photo Credit: TIM P. WHITBY

Jeff Fowler is returning to direct the third film in the franchise after Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022).

The cast includes Stockard Channing, Edi Patterson, Scott Mescudi, Ellie Taylor, Julian Barratt, Rory McCann, Cary Elwes, Christopher Lloyd, Paul Scheer, and Rob Huebel.

The upcoming installment is set to release on December 24. It is produced by Neal. H Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara and Hitoshi Okuno.

Meanwhile, Elba’s Knuckles will premiere on Paramount+ on April 26. The series, which has Toby Ascher on board as showrunner, is the first live-action television series in the franchise.

