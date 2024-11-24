Idris Elba in talks to join cast of 'Masters of the Universe' movie

British star Idris Elba is in negotiations to join the cast of Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films' live-action feature film Masters of the Universe. Led by Nicholas Galitzine, the project is based on Mattel’s famous toy line, which inspired a successful animated TV series in 1983 and a 1987 film starring Dolph Lundgren as He-Man.

According toVariety, Idris Elba is in discussions for the role of Duncan, also known as Man-At-Arms. He joins a cast that includes Camila Mendes as Teela and Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn.

While plot details remain under wraps, the story centers on Prince Adam of Eternia, who transforms into the muscular hero He-Man. “With the help of his magical Power Sword, the hero is tasked with defending his home planet from the evil sorcerer Skeletor. Evil-Lyn is Skeletor’s second-in-command and wields a magic wand topped with a crystal orb,” reads the official synopsis.

Travis Knight, known for Kubo and the Two Strings and Bumblebee, is set to direct Masters of the Universe.

The screenplay was penned by Chris Butler, following earlier drafts by David Callaham, as well as Adam and Aaron Nee.

Mattel Films’ Robbie Brenner and Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch are attached as producers.

