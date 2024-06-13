Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson in talks to star in Kathryn Bigelow movie

Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson are in talks to star in Academy Award winner Kathryn Bigelow’s upcoming film for Netflix, reported Deadline. The film will be set at the White House as a national crisis unfolds.

The details of the roles to be played by Elba and Rebecca are under wraps. The film’s title hasn’t been revealed yet. Bigelow had last directed the 2017 thriller, Detroit, starring John Boyega, Will Poulter, Kaitlyn Dever and more.

Elba was seen in the Apple TV+ thriller series Hijack, which has been renewed for a second season. He also starred in Paramount+’s Sonic the Hedgehog miniseries Knuckles, as well as Netflix films Extraction II and Luther: The Fallen Sun.

Rebecca featured in Apple’s hit sci-fi series Silo, which is heading into its second season. She starred opposite Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, and will be seen in Amazon’s sci-fi film Mercy, co-starring Chris Patt.

