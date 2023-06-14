HamberMenu
Idris Elba, Adam Devine, Kathryn Hahn lead the voice cast of ‘Fixed’

‘Fixed’ is Genndy Tartakovsky’s R-rated animation adult comedy, and is produced by Michelle Murdocca

June 14, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The first-look poster of ‘Fixed’

The first-look poster of ‘Fixed’ | Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Animation/Twitter

The voice cast of the upcoming animation film ‘Fixed’, directed by Genndy Tartakovsky, has been revealed. Idris Elba, Adams Devine, and Kathryn Hahn lead the cast of the R-rated film. The first-look poster of the film was released by Sony Pictures Animation.

The film is an adult comedy about Bull: an average dog who discovers he’s going to be neutered in the morning, reported Variety. Bull realises he needs one last adventure with his pack of friends. Adam Devine will voice Bull while Idris Elba will voice Bull’s buddy Rocco.

The voice cast also has Bobby Moynihan (for Lucky), Fred Armisen (Fetch), Beck Bennett (Sterling), River Gallo (Frankie) and Michelle Buteau (Molasses) and Kathryn Hahn, who will give voice for Bull’s love interest Honey.

Michelle Murdocca has produced the film while Christian Roedel is the co-producer. Tartakovsky has co-written the film with John Vitti. ‘Fixed’ is set to celebrate the glory of 2D hand-drawn animation.

