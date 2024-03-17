Iconic Egyptian Al-Ahram studio destroyed in large fire

March 17, 2024 12:15 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST

Tragedy struck the Egyptian capital as the iconic Al-Ahram studio was engulfed in a devastating fire early Saturday morning. The fire, which raged for six hours, proved challenging for firefighters who struggled to contain it, leading to the evacuation of nearby buildings in Cairo’s Giza district.

Emergency services attended to individuals suffering from smoke inhalation at the scene, while the cause of the blaze remains under investigation. Reports suggest the fire erupted just a day after wrapping filming for a Ramadan TV series, Al-Moalem.

Established in 1944, Al-Ahram Studio stood as a symbol of Egypt’s cinematic heritage, boasting three production stages, a screening room, and editing facilities across its expansive 27,000 square meters.

A cornerstone of Egypt’s film and television industry for over eight decades, renowned for producing numerous Egyptian cinematic masterpieces, succumbed to the flames, with losses extending to neighboring structures. Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Culture Nevine El-Kilany personally assessed the aftermath, pledging support and compensation for affected families.

