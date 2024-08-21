ADVERTISEMENT

Iconic anime voice artist Atsuko Tanaka passes away at 61

Published - August 21, 2024 05:39 pm IST

Voice artist Atsuko Tanaka, known for ‘Ghost in the Shell’, passed away at 61, leaving behind a great legacy in anime

The Hindu Bureau

Atsuko Tanaka with son Hikaru Tanaka. | Photo Credit: @HikaruTanaka_va/X

Popular Japanese voice actress Atsuko Tanaka, well known for her portrayal of Motoko Kusanagi in the Ghost in the Shell anime, has passed away at the age of 61. Atsuko’s son, Hikaru Tanaka, a voice artist himself, announced her demise on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Otakus, assemble: How anime is witnessing a cultural revolution in India

Apart from Ghost in the Shell, Atsuko has lent voice for Konan in Naruto, Bayonetta in the Bayonetta series, Lisa Lisa in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Kaine in Nier Replicant, and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End. Hikaru said his mother had been suffering from an undisclosed illness from the last 12 months.

ALSO READ:Crunchyroll partners with Spotify to launch exclusive anime music playlists

Koichi Yamadera, who played Togusa in Ghost in the Shell, said Atsuko “was an irreplaceable friend”. “I’m so sad. I have so many memories of Ghost in the Shell. Regrettably, I won’t be able to call you Major anymore. Ten days ago, I was so happy to speak to you in person. You did a great job. Thank you,” she wrote on X.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

World cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US