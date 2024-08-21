Iconic anime voice artist Atsuko Tanaka passes away at 61

Popular Japanese voice actress Atsuko Tanaka, well known for her portrayal of Motoko Kusanagi in the Ghost in the Shell anime, has passed away at the age of 61. Atsuko’s son, Hikaru Tanaka, a voice artist himself, announced her demise on X.

Apart from Ghost in the Shell, Atsuko has lent voice for Konan in Naruto, Bayonetta in the Bayonetta series, Lisa Lisa in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Kaine in Nier Replicant, and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End. Hikaru said his mother had been suffering from an undisclosed illness from the last 12 months.

Koichi Yamadera, who played Togusa in Ghost in the Shell, said Atsuko “was an irreplaceable friend”. “I’m so sad. I have so many memories of Ghost in the Shell. Regrettably, I won’t be able to call you Major anymore. Ten days ago, I was so happy to speak to you in person. You did a great job. Thank you,” she wrote on X.