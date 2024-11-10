‘Ice Age 6’ is officially in production with Ray Romano, Queen Latifah, and John Leguizamo to reprise roles

Ice Age 6 is officially in production, with Ray Romano, Queen Latifah, and John Leguizamo set to reprise their beloved roles in the popular animated franchise. The announcement was made in a video unveiled at Disney’s D23 event in Brazil, featuring the returning stars in a reveal. In the clip, Romano jokes about the chilly setting, asking, “Did the AC break or something?” Latifah joins in, calling him to say, “Hey Ray, ready to give the big announcement?” before snow begins to fall on set. Romano then confirms the exciting news: “Ice Age 6 is coming to theaters.”

Leguizamo adds, “The Herd is back, baby! I gotta call everybody I know,” signaling the return of the franchise’s favorite prehistoric crew. Romano will once again voice the woolly mammoth Manny, with Leguizamo as Sid the sloth, and Latifah as Ellie the mammoth. Denis Leary and Simon Pegg are also returning, rounding out the core cast for this new adventure.

This marks the franchise’s return to theaters, the first since Disney acquired 21st Century Fox and the Ice Age rights in 2019. The last theatrical release, Ice Age: Collision Course (2016), grossed nearly $409 million worldwide.