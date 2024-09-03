GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

'IC814: The Kandahar Hijack' row: Netflix updates opening disclaimer to include names and aliases of hijackers

The series has courted controversy on social media and elsewhere with many claiming that the filmmaker changed the names of the hijackers to 'Shankar' and 'Bhola'

Published - September 03, 2024 04:54 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Photo: X/@NetflixIndia

Photo: X/@NetflixIndia

Netflix India on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) said it has updated the opening disclaimer of its latest series IC814: The Kandahar Hijack, which has courted controversy over its depiction of hijackers' code names.

"For the benefit of audiences unfamiliar with the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814, the opening disclaimer has been updated to include the real and code names of the hijackers," said Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content at Netflix India.

Also read:Row over names of hijackers in Netflix series ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ | Explained 

"The code names in the series reflect those used during the actual event. India has a rich culture of storytelling — and we are committed to showcasing these stories and their authentic representation," she said in the statement.

Ms. Shergill's comments come after her meeting with the Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju in New Delhi. She was summoned by the ministry after concerns were raised in some quarters about various issues, including Hindu code names used by the hijackers and the alleged humane face given to some of them.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha and featuring a stellar cast of Vijay Varma, Patralekhaa, Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Arvind Swamy, Dia Mirza, the series chronicles the true story of the December 1999 hijack.

It is inspired by real events including an adaptation of the book titled ‘Flight Into Fear’ written by Captain Devi Sharan and Srinjoy Chowdhury.

Anubhav Sinha on ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’: I’m not in the business of saving or glorifying people

The series has courted controversy on social media and elsewhere with many claiming that the filmmaker changed the names of the hijackers to 'Shankar' and 'Bhola' to allegedly protect the terrorists who belonged to a certain community.

Hashtags such as #BoycottNetflix, #BoycottBollywood and #IC814 trended on social media but many survivors and journalists have come out in support of the series saying that the hijackers did use the code names depicted in the show.

The 'aliases' used by the hijackers in the series have been in public domain, including the Union Home Ministry's official statement issued on January 6, 2000.

Related Topics

television / television industry

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.