ADVERTISEMENT

‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ to release on Netflix on August 29, teaser out

Updated - August 03, 2024 01:24 pm IST

Published - August 03, 2024 12:59 pm IST

Directed by Anubhav Sinha and inspired by true events, the series features Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Vijay Varma, Arvind Swamy and others

The Hindu Bureau

Vijay Verma in ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ 

Netflix India has unveiled the teaser and premiere date of Anubhav Sinha’s IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.

ADVERTISEMENT

The six-part series is based on the infamous hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight IC 814 carrying 176 passengers in the final days of 1999. The airbus, bound from Kathmandu to New Delhi, was hijacked by five terrorists and flown to multiple cities before landing in Kandahar in Taliban-governed Afghanistan. The ensuing negotiations lasted a week and witnessed twists and turns. It eventually led to the release of three terrorists in exchange for the hostages.

 ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, to premiere on November 7

According to the makers, Sinha’s series aims to retell this ‘harrowing story of terror, crisis, and heroism’. He has written and co-created the series with Trishant Srivastava.

The cast features Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah and Pankaj Kapur along with Arvind Swamy, Dia Mirza, Patralekhaa, Amrita Puri, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, and Squid Game star Anupam Tripathi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
‘Bheed’ movie review: Anubhav Sinha’s cry for social justice needs to be heard

Sinha is known for directing acclaimed films like Mulk, Article 15 and Thappad. His last feature was the pandemic-focused social drama Bheed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US